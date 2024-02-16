Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 24.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 510,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,746,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $443,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,187 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 211,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

