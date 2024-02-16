WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.61

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 167018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

