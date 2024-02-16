Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $6.50-6.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.900 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.86. 247,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,561. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $91.89 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

