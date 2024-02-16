WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.23. 337,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,959. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $121.90 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.22. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.11.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in WESCO International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter worth $2,392,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

