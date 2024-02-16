Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.59.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,570,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,779. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 906,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

