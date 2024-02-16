Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

