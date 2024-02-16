Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,609 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Weibo by 7.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of WB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. 547,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,025. Weibo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

