Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE: CFR) recently:

2/7/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $116.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2024 – Cullen/Frost Bankers was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

