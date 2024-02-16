Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AMCON Distributing (DIT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN: DIT) recently:

2/15/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – AMCON Distributing was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

1/16/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/29/2023 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/23/2023 – AMCON Distributing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN DIT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $203.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 237. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. AMCON Distributing has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $249.99. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.51.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $644.96 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

