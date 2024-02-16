Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RGNX. William Blair reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.71.

Shares of RGNX opened at $18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,237 shares of company stock worth $1,868,451. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 405.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80,706 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

