Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 585 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,129 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,417,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 397,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 176,169 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.93. 207,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

