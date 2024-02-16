Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.84. 480,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,609,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $154.21.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

