Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $4,918,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 513,074 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $550.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

