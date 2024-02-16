Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBFree Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $4,918,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 658,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 513,074 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $550.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February (BATS:PFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.