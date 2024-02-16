Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,249. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.57 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

