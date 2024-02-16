Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. 1,161,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,330. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

