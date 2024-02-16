Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after acquiring an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after acquiring an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $144.94. The stock had a trading volume of 392,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,585. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $146.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

