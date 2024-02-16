Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.45. 132,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,005. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

