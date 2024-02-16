Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 454,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 102,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,751,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,793,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,240,996. The company has a market capitalization of $268.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

