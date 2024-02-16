Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.58. 630,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,944. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

