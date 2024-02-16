Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. 37,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

