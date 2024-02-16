Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 5,661 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.54. The stock had a trading volume of 600,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,748. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

