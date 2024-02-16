WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Acquires $49,580.44 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $264.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 69.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

