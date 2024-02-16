WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. United Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.39. 52,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,877. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.15. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.