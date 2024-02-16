WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.09. 3,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.