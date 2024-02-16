WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 22,621 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.26. 165,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

