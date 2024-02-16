WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,475. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

