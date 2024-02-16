WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.09. 106,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,104. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

