WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,302,689. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

