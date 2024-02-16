WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.6% in the third quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 45,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 158,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its stake in Pfizer by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 459,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after buying an additional 68,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.72. 7,488,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,692,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

