WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.73% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

ETHO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.97. 554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $56.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

