WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 47.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $42.86. 721,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Insider Activity at eBay

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

