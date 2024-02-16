WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,925 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,104. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.