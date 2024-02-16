WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 670.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 112,634 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,246,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $168.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,189. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $169.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.19. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.