WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,223 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.09. 2,723,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,143,285. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a market cap of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

