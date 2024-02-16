WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.39. 1,089,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.66.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

