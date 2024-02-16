WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,028 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.71. 816,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.11. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

