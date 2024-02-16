Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HCC traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 316,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.91. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

