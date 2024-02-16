Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,419,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,465 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $69,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. 5,888,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,223,688. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

