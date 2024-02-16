Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Stephens raised their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.74.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Walmart stock opened at $169.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $171.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,988,767 shares of company stock valued at $938,835,264. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after purchasing an additional 751,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after acquiring an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.