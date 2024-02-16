W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.30.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.89. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.