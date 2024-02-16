Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Currently, 26.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,129. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $62.87.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vital Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vital Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VTLE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.