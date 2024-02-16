Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Short Interest Up 18.7% in January

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 108,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

VPG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,206. The firm has a market cap of $478.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.25. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VPG. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Precision Group

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.