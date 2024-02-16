VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,920,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 21,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.
Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,332. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
