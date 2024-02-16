VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Short Interest Update

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,920,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 21,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,332. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.34.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

