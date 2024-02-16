VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $197.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.25. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.90.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,207.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,690 shares of company stock worth $7,478,549 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

