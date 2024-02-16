Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$180.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.2 million. Veeco Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.46 EPS.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 192,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.69. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,900. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 122,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.