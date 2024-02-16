Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,863,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $2,739,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.23. 897,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,437. The company has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

