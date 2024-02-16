Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,339,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,264,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,213. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

