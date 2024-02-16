Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 48,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,314. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $218.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average is $198.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

