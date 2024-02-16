Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,760 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,624,000 after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,400,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,041,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $58.01. 305,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,461. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

