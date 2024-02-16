Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Royalty stock opened at C$3.86 on Monday. Uranium Royalty has a one year low of C$2.45 and a one year high of C$5.05. The stock has a market cap of C$461.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.77.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of C$15.32 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

In other Uranium Royalty news, Senior Officer Darcy Hirsekorn sold 24,100 shares of Uranium Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$102,425.00. 17.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

